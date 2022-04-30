'Ranbir misses him; There are days I see tears in his eyes': Neetu Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary

One of the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema, Rishi Kapoor, left this world 2 years ago. Today, on his second death anniversary, his family, friends and fans have been remembering him with endearing memories and photos. Now, in a chat with a publication, Neetu Kapoor has shared that since his demise, there isn't a day that goes by when the family, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others don't think of the late actor. She even went on to share how Ranbir 'misses' his father a lot but chooses to stay strong.

In a chat with News18, Neetu Kapoor shared that her son Ranbir still has late Rishi Kapoor's picture as his phone screensaver. She said, "Ranbir misses him a lot. His mobile screensaver still has Rishi’s photo. There are days when I see tears in his eyes but he stays strong." She further added that doesn't want to be sad on his second death anniversary and wants to 'celebrate' his life with her kids. Neetu also revealed that the family often gets together and remembers their days with the late actor.

The senior actress, who has now gotten back on sets, shared that the initial months after Rishi Kapoor's demise were tough on her and the family. Neetu told the publication, "The initial six to seven months were really bad for all of us. We all cried a lot." However, she added that life has to go on and one cannot keep 'crying'. Neetu added, "We have all moved on but we still remember him every day."

Throwing light on how she and the kids intend to mark the second death anniversary of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu said that the family intends to give away essential food items in his name, hold a puja at home and have langar at gurudwara. She shared that she did the same last year as well. Neetu added, "I think feeding somebody is the best seva. I did the same thing last year."

On his death anniversary, Neetu penned an emotional post on social media and shared a video in which she is seen tearing up remembering Rishi Kapoor on the sets of her dance reality show. She is seen sharing how she meets someone every day who shares their stories related to her husband and it reminds her of him. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a throwback photo on social media to remember her father. Fans too have been pouring in special messages for Neetu, Ranbir and Riddhima on social media. 2 weeks back, when Ranbir and Alia Bhatt got married, photos from the ceremony came out. In one of the photos, Ranbir was seen holding a monochrome photo of his dad and the moment left fans of the two emotional.

Also Read| Neetu Kapoor recalls Rishi Kapoor on death anniversary, says losing him 'was painful'; Riddhima remembers papa