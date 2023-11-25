Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announce their wedding date: 'We have exciting news'

Randeep Hooda and model-actor Lin Laishram have been hitting the headlines for their upcoming wedding. Speculations and reports about the wedding date and the theme had started floating on the Internet. Now, Randeep and Lin have themselves released a statement, announcing their wedding date. They revealed that they will get married in Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announce they will get married on November 29

Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram account to share a note from him and Lin Laishram. In his caption, he wrote, “We Have Exciting News,” along with a ring emoji. The note read, “A DATE WITH DESTINY 29.11.2023 Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends.”

Further revealing details about their wedding ceremony, the note read, “We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th Of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. IN LOVE AND LIGHT, Lin and Randeep.” Take a look!

About Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding

According to a report in ETimes, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram will leave for Lin's hometown Manipur this weekend. It will be a traditional wedding with all the customs and rituals being followed. Instead of designer outfits, the couple will don traditional Manipuri wedding trousseau. "Their wedding would be sans filmy tadka. From Manipuri food to Manipuri singers, the wedding will be hailing the culture of the state," a source told the portal.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Times reported that their wedding ceremony will be a two-day event, and the festivities will begin from November 28. It will be an intimate ceremony, which will only be attended by their family members and close friends. They will have a mythological theme for the wedding.