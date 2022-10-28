Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram make their relationship official; See PICS

Randeep Hooda is all over the news currently after he made his relationship official with Lin Laishram. The actor shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The dating rumours had been going on for a while. However, now they have made it official. Lin, who has worked in films like Mary Kom, also shared pictures with Randeep on her Instagram handle.

And it’s official:

Randeep took to his Instagram handle and posted photos with Lin and his parents. Dressed in traditional attires, the rumoured couple and the Hooda family looked stunning as they posed for photos. He wrote, “Love and light to all around the world” in the caption. As soon as he shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “I wish u live happy like this.” In the first picture, the couple posed with diyas in their hands. The other images also featured his parents, who were clicked similarly, holding diyas.