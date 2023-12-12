Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram pose with their 'babies' horses ahead of wedding reception; see PICS

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are finally man and wife. The couple got married last month in Imphal, Manipur, and hosted a star-studded reception yesterday. While all of B-town was present to wish the couple well, the actors made sure to include their horses in the celebration. Check out their adorable pictures with their babies.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram click pictures with their horses

Nothing changes one’s love for their pets. And when you get a partner who loves them just like you do, the happiness doubles. We all know how fond of horses the equestrian sportsman is. Hence, Randeep Hooda ensured they were a part of his big day. Taking to Instagram, the newly wedded couple posted multiple pictures that featured their two horses.

In the first photo, the couple is seen posing with a white horse. Dressed in their wedding reception attire, the lovebirds looked beautiful. Evidently, they went to meet their pets on the same day when the Mumbai soiree was hosted.

Next up was an image that gave us a glimpse of their second horse in black. In the last one, Lin and Randeep posed with them like royalties. Sharing the photos, the Sarbjit actor wrote in the captions, “The One with the babies.” According to the posts, the horses stay in the stable at the Mumbai Turf Club.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s starry Mumbai reception

In their official announcement, the couple stated that after their wedding on November 29, they would host a reception for their friends in the industry. Their fans were excited to see them in their ensembles, and the couple didn’t disappoint them. The red carpet leading to the venue was walked by several stars.

Right from lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia to senior actors Jeetendra and Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Jaaved Jaffrey, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Iulia Vantur, Gajraj Rao, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Mona Singh, Tisca Chopra, Rasika Dugal and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, many arrived to the party. Several unseen videos have also been surfacing online in which the couple was seen having a blast.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram’s wedding reception ft. Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Ratna Pathak, Naseeruddin Shah