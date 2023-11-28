Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram seek blessing at Imphal temple ahead of their wedding-PIC

Randeep Hooda has been creating a lot of buzz for his personal life lately as the actor is about to get married to actress Lin Laishram. The couple's intimate wedding will be taking place in Imphal, Manipur tomorrow November 29th. Prior to the big day, the couple was spotted at a temple in the state's capital city as they sought blessings.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram visit temple in Imphal

Randeep Hooda arrived in Imphal on Monday for his wedding with actress Lin Laishram. Ahead of their big day, the couple was recently spotted at a temple in the capital city of Manipur as they sought blessings from the god. Dressed in traditional attires, the couple looked absolutely amazing and ready for their big day. The couple visited the Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen and Shri Shri Govindajee temples in Imphal.

Check out the pictures!

Randeep Hooda reveals if big celebs will attend his wedding

According to The Times of India, Randeep Hooda gave a statement to reporters on his visit to Imphal. He said, "Peace for Manipur, peace everywhere in the world and happy married life." The Jannat 2 actor was also asked if Bollywood stars would be attending his wedding day. In response, he said: "It's just me."

Recently, the couple announced their wedding via Instagram. Sharing a collaborative post, the duo wrote: “A DATE WITH DESTINY 29.11.2023 Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends.”

The post further read, “We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th Of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. IN LOVE AND LIGHT, Lin and Randeep.”

