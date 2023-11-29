Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram spend time with family, friends ahead of their wedding in Imphal; PICS

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are all set to tie the knot today and ahead of their wedding, the couple is seen enjoying with their family and friends.

Written by Prachurya Nanda Published on Nov 29, 2023   |  11:17 AM IST  |  985
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram spend time with family, friends ahead of their wedding in Imphal; PICS
Picture courtesy: Pinkvilla Instagram

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, well-known for his performances in movies like Highway and Sarbjit, is getting ready to get married to his girlfriend, Lin Laishram. The couple recently revealed that their wedding is scheduled to happen in Imphal, Manipur. Now, ahead of their wedding, a few glimpses into the couple’s precious moments are shared by one of their friends

Glimpse into Randeep and Lin’s cherished moments ahead of wedding

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are getting married today in Imphal, Manipur. Although the main ceremony is yet to take place, the bride-to-be shared pictures from their pre-wedding celebrations on her Instagram stories. Lin reposted pictures that her friends and family had shared on her Instagram stories. 

The pictures showcase the couple having fun, surrounded by their families and friends as they posed for the picture and Randeep Hooda's broad smile in the photo speaks volumes. The couple look super duper happy ahead of the wedding.

HAVE A LOOK: 

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram recall how they first met; actor ‘excited’ to experience Manipuri culture of his bride-to-be

About The Author
Prachurya Nanda
Prachurya Nanda
Writer

Prachurya Nanda has been a Bollywood buff since her childhood. Her deep passion for writing and curiosity to stay

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!