Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram spend time with family, friends ahead of their wedding in Imphal; PICS

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, well-known for his performances in movies like Highway and Sarbjit, is getting ready to get married to his girlfriend, Lin Laishram. The couple recently revealed that their wedding is scheduled to happen in Imphal, Manipur. Now, ahead of their wedding, a few glimpses into the couple’s precious moments are shared by one of their friends

Glimpse into Randeep and Lin’s cherished moments ahead of wedding

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are getting married today in Imphal, Manipur. Although the main ceremony is yet to take place, the bride-to-be shared pictures from their pre-wedding celebrations on her Instagram stories. Lin reposted pictures that her friends and family had shared on her Instagram stories.

The pictures showcase the couple having fun, surrounded by their families and friends as they posed for the picture and Randeep Hooda's broad smile in the photo speaks volumes. The couple look super duper happy ahead of the wedding.

