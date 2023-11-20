Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram step out for lunch date ahead of wedding; WATCH

Lovebirds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram spotted together today going for a lunch date together ahead of their wedding. Read on to know more.

Randeep Hooda is a skilled actor in the entertainment industry who has consistently impressed the audience with his remarkable body of work. The actor has been in a committed relationship with Lin Laishram for an extended period. Reportedly, the couple is ready to tie the knot in November this year. Ahead of their wedding, the couple was spotted on a lunch date. 

Today on November 20, Randeep Hooda and his wife-to-be Lin Laishram were spotted for a lunch date today at Wakai, Mumbai. The actor was seen wearing a white shirt and gray pants and sported sunglasses. 

