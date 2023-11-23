Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram to get married on November 29 in Manipur: Report

Over the years, actor Randeep Hooda has starred in several movies including Sarbjit, Highway, and many more. On the personal front, the actor has been in the headlines lately owing to his wedding reports with long time girlfriend Lin Laishram.

Recently, there has been some news on the upcoming B-Town wedding and it is being said that the wedding will be an intimate affair with close friends and family in attendance in Manipur. Read on to find out further details of the highly anticipated wedding.

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram to have a Manipuri wedding?

According to a report by ETimes, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram are set to get married on November 29 and the two will leave for Manipur this weekend, where they will get hitched. Reportedly, the wedding festivities will commence in the afternoon and will be extended till the evening.

Divulging further, the report stated that it will be a traditional wedding, and the bride and the groom will be dressed in traditional Manipuri wedding outfits. The wedding festivities will have Manipuri food and Manipuri singers. In addition, the duo will also host a reception for their colleagues with Bollywood celebrities marking attendance in December, in Mumbai.

The news portal quoted a source saying, “It is going to be a Manipuri wedding taking place in Lin’s hometown Manipur. The lovebirds are keeping everything very simple yet very connected to the roots. It is going to be a traditional wedding with all the customs and rituals being followed to the t. The two would also ditch designer outfits for the wedding and don traditional Manipuri wedding trousseau. Their wedding would be sans filmy tadka. From Manipuri food to Manipuri singers, the wedding will be hailing the culture of the state.”

Who is Lin Laishram?

Lin is an actress and she made her debut in 2007 with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om, with a cameo in the movie. Notably, she was seen as Om Kapoor’s friend in the movie. The actress further essayed the role of Priyanka Chopra’s friend in Mary Kom and as per a report by India Times, she also gave an audition for the film’s lead role, which eventually went to Priyanka.

Some other projects of Lin Laishram include Axone, Rangoon, and the web series Modern Love: Mumbai. She was recently seen in Jaane Jaan, wherein she was essaying the character of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s coworker.

Born in Manipur, Lin is also a model and a businessperson apart from being an actress, and over the years, she has become a prominent name in the modeling industry by walking the ramp at various fashion shows.

