Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram to host wedding reception in Mumbai on THIS date? Here's what we know

A couple of days back, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur following a traditional Meitei ceremony. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended by their close family and friends. An after party was hosted by the couple in Manipur. Now, as per recent reports; the couple will also host a reception party for their industry friends on December 11.

Deets around Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding reception

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the newly-weds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram will be hosting a reception party in Mumbai. This one would specially be for their close Bollywood friends who couldn’t make it to the wedding. The new couple has already started sending out invitation cards for the same. However, the venue for the same has not been disclosed as of now.

“Randeep and Lin have a huge circle of friends as they have worked extensively in Mumbai. So all of them have been invited. Besides that, Lin’s close friend and immediate family will be traveling from Manipur to Mumbai to attend the reception. Just like their wedding, the couple will stick to their culture and don ethnic Manipuri outfits,” a source was quoted as sharing.

Diving into Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding rituals

The same report further stated that couple’s wedding rituals started off around 1 pm and went up till 8 pm. It has also been revealed that bride Laishram’s family found a Hindi-speaking arangpham (arranger of all rituals) and Bor Shennaba for comprehending wedding rituals to Hooda.

The arangpham assisted Randeep with the bor-jatra, the initial wedding rituals of the groom, which started with the blessings of his parents. The Highway actor was later directed by Bor Shennaba to the wedding venue, where he was welcomed with a traditional torch made of bamboo, flowers, incense sticks and puffed rice showers.

Giving a peek into the wedding rites at the venue, the source shared that the traditional singers and musicians sang songs dedicated to Gods, especially Lord Krishna. Post the bride, Laishram entered the mandap, her mother

sanctified the couple by tying the couple’s hand with the sacred thread; followed by lei-koiba and kundo hukpa (exchange of garlands) which is considered an important ritual on the wedding day and marriage concluded with that.

The source was further mentioned sharing that it was followed by the kwa lannaba (exchange of the betel leaves and nut), a ritual carried out after the wedding rituals. It signifies the formal introduction of the bride and the groom as a lifelong couple to the family and friends who had gathered around.

