Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram to tie the knot in November 2023? Here’s what we know

Randeep Hooda is a highly talented actor in the entertainment field. He has consistently wowed the audience with his impressive body of work. The actor has been in a long-term relationship with Lin Laishram, but neither Randeep nor Lin have publicly confirmed their relationship. Recently, it’s reported that Randeep and his ladylove and actress Lin have seemingly chosen to tie the knot very soon.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding

Recently, as per a report from Times of India, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and actress Lin Laishram are all set to tie the knot soon. The source informed the portal that the rumored couple are planning to have an intimate wedding by the end of this month (November) and the wedding won’t be happening in Mumbai. The source said, “It is going to be an intimate wedding with only their close friends and family in attendance. It won’t take place in Mumbai.”