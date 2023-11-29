Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Wedding: Everything you need to know about couple's big day

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are about to get married today, November 29th, in Imphal, Manipur. The duo has been creating a lot of buzz recently ever since they made their relationship public. Unlike most celebrity weddings, this one will be an intimate one away from all the noise. Here is everything you need to know about their big day.

About Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram to get married in Imphal

Both Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram arrived in Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, earlier this week. According to The Times of India, the Jannat 2 actor arrived on Monday for his big day. Reports suggest that their wedding will be a two-day affair that started on 28th. It will be an intimate ceremony attended only by family members and close friends of both parties.

Right after arriving in Imphal, the couple visited Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen and Shri Shri Govindajee temples to seek blessings.

Check out their pictures!

Will big celebrities attend their wedding?

After visiting the temples, Randeep issued a statement to the reporters in which he asked for peace in Manipur and desired a happy married life. He said, "Peace for Manipur, peace everywhere in the world, and happy married life." The Highway actor was also asked if big Bollywood celebrities will be attending his wedding. In response, he said: "It's just me." They were also spotted in a relief camp at Moirang Lamkhai and Sendra Tourist Resort.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram spent time with family and friends before wedding

Ahead of their big day, the couple is having fun with their family and friends. Recently, Lin shared some pictures from their pre-wedding festivities on her Instagram stories. In the pictures, Randeep and Lin can be seen having fun as they are surrounded by their family members and close friends.

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's wedding will follow Manipuri Maitei tradition

Since Lin Laishram is from Manipur, the couple's wedding will take place in proper Manipuri tradition. In a chat with ANI, Randeep said that it is "respectful" to marry in the bride's tradition. He said, "Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here." Randeep is embracing Lin's culture and will be performing all the rituals. He also stated that he hopes to not make any mistakes.

The wedding will take place at the Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal and it will be a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony.

How did the two meet?

According to Hindustan Times, Randeep revealed that he and Lin have been friends for a long time. Lin said, “We met at Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group called Motley. He was my senior there.” The duo is excited to take their relationship to the next level.

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda's relationship timeline

Randeep and Lin have been dating away from the limelight for a while. They first dropped a hint about their relationship during last year's Diwali when Randeep shared a picture with Lin holding a plate of diya. The caption read, "Love and light to all around the world #happydiwali #diwali2022"

Since then the couple has been engaged in a lot of PDA. On Randeep's birthday in August this year, Lin shared a collaborative post of the two together from a jungle safari. Its caption read: "Happy birthday my hot fudge".

She also shared a picture of Randeep blowing candles on his birthday and wrote: "Birthday vibes"

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's reception to take place in Mumbai

Recently, Randeep and Lin shared a collaborative Instagram post to announce their wedding. The post was captioned, “We Have Exciting News,” and it read, “A DATE WITH DESTINY 29.11.2023 Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends.”

It further read, “We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th Of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. IN LOVE AND LIGHT, Lin and Randeep.”

