Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s ‘elegant and personal’ wedding invite had an actual horseshoe attached-PICS

Randeep Hooda tied the knot with his ladylove Lin Laishram on November 29, in the presence of their family members and close friends. They got married in Imphal as per Meitei rituals, and their beautiful, traditional wedding pictures went viral on social media. Now, we have come across a few pictures of the wedding invitation that the couple sent to their loved ones, and it was no ordinary invitation. It had an actual horseshoe attached to it!

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding card

Some of Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda's friends shared pictures of the beautiful wedding card that the couple sent to them. The card had a beige cover, with 'Lin and Randeep' written over it in minimal, elegant script. A box with a golden cover was seen along with the wedding card. It also came with an actual horseshoe made of iron and several decorative elements attached to it.

One of them shared a picture of the wedding invite and wrote, “Only a Lin Randeep wedding invite can have an actual horseshoe attached!” Meanwhile, another friend of Lin and Randeep’s posted a picture of the invitation card and wrote, “Elegant, gorgeous and personal... This beautiful invite is a reflection of newly married partners in crime Lin and Randeep.” The horseshoe is considered as a symbol of good luck and protection.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding

Soon after tying the knot, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram shared some dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony. “From today, we are One #JustMarried,” they wrote, along with an infinity and red heart emoji.

Yesterday, Randeep Hooda also shared a video that gave a sneak peek into their wedding festivities, right from their temple visit before the wedding to the post-wedding celebration and more. “As we share these beautiful moments from our wedding, We thank you all for your love and blessings,” they wrote.

Randeep Hooda is best known for his performances in films such as Sarbjit, Monsoon Wedding, Highway, Jannat 2, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Sultan, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, and others. Meanwhile, Lin Laishram is a model-actor and has featured in films such as Jaane Jaan, Mary Kom, etc.

