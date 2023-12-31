Randeep Hooda and wifey Lin Laishram share mushy PICS from vacay as they enjoy 2023’s 'last sunset' together

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have become a beloved couple in Bollywood since they got married in a traditional ceremony in Manipur on November 29. As the year concludes, the couple is marking their first New Year together in Kerala. They recently shared a mushy picture from their vacation.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram drop pictures from their vacay

Today, on December 31, Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram handle to share a picture from their vacation at Kerela to celebrate their first New Year after wedding together.

The love birds shared two mushy pictures in which they were seen enjoying the year’s last sunset together. In the caption, she wrote, “Last sunset of 2023 #kannur #kerala #india #incredibleindia #indiatourism #traveldomestic #potd #vacay.”

TAKE A LOOK:

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram jet off for first New Year post marriage; ooze elegance in minimal airport looks