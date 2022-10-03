Randeep Hooda begins filming for SwatantryaVeer Savarkar; To release on May 26th, 2023
Randeep Hooda revealed that he has kick-started the shooting of his next film SwatantryaVeer Savarkar.
Randeep Hooda, one of the industry's best performers, has never failed to wow us with his powerful performances. Now, the Highway actor is all set to play the titular role of SwatantraVeer Savarkar, which is the official biopic of politician and activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It also marks the directorial debut of Randeep. Now, the Do Lafzon Ki Kahani actor took to his social media handle and informed his fans that he has kick-started the shooting of his upcoming movie.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep captioned it: "This is a special moment. Lights, Camera HISTORY! Starting shoot for my next, @anandpandit & @officialsandipssingh's #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar. The film is slated to release on 26th May, 2023 on the occasion of #VeerSavarkar's 140th birth anniversary." Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios, SwatantryaVeer Savarkar is co-written by Utkarsh Naithani and Hooda. Recently, Randeep also revealed that he lost about 18 kilograms to fit into the role and meet the desired requirements.
Check out Randeep Hooda's post:
In May, this year, on the occasion of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's 139th birth anniversary, Randeep unveiled the first look of his upcoming film, Swatantra Veer Savarkar. Sharing the first look, Randeep captioned it: "He wrote, "This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom and self-actualisation. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary and tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long.. Wishing you all a very Happy #VeerSavarkarJayanti!" The film was earlier said to be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep will feature next in Netflix’s upcoming revenge drama, CAT, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. He also has a social-comedy film, Unfair & Lovely with Ileana D'Cruz in the lead.
ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda unveils FIRST look of Swatantra Veer Savarkar; Pays tribute on revolutionary's birth anniversary