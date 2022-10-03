Randeep Hooda begins filming for SwatantryaVeer Savarkar; To release on May 26th, 2023

Randeep Hooda, one of the industry's best performers, has never failed to wow us with his powerful performances. Now, the Highway actor is all set to play the titular role of SwatantraVeer Savarkar, which is the official biopic of politician and activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It also marks the directorial debut of Randeep. Now, the Do Lafzon Ki Kahani actor took to his social media handle and informed his fans that he has kick-started the shooting of his upcoming movie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep captioned it: "This is a special moment. Lights, Camera HISTORY! Starting shoot for my next, @anandpandit & @officialsandipssingh's #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar. The film is slated to release on 26th May, 2023 on the occasion of #VeerSavarkar's 140th birth anniversary." Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios, SwatantryaVeer Savarkar is co-written by Utkarsh Naithani and Hooda. Recently, Randeep also revealed that he lost about 18 kilograms to fit into the role and meet the desired requirements.