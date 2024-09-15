Randeep Hooda calls boycott culture a ‘social media hoax’: ‘I have been canceled many times’

Randeep Hooda is unbothered by all the negativity around him and doesn’t care about the social media murmurs at all. Recently while speaking at India Today Mind Rocks 2024 Youth Summit, the Highway actor was asked about the impact of boycott culture on movie releases and Hooda asserted that any popularity is a good popularity for showbiz runners.

According to Randeep Hooda, the concerning part is when no one is talking about you not when in some or the other way you’re making headlines. He added, “But that should not also be a case of just creating sensationalism. Boycott culture is a social media hoax. If you see a boycott for a film on social media, that doesn't necessarily mean people are not going to watch it.”

The Cocktail actor kept the facts straight saying that the only reason why audiences’ would not watch a film is because they didn’t find the trailer appealing. It’s either the trailer or someone’s favorite actor that brings them to the theatre and no other force can resist it. “It has nothing to do with this boycott culture. I don't care about it at all. I have been canceled many times. I am here bro,” Randeep Hooda added.

The 48-year-old debuted with Mira Nair's Hinglish film Monsoon Wedding and over the years helmed several out-of-box subjects. At the event, Hooda also shared his two cents on the power of thought-provoking narratives and said, "I have always wanted to not just do frothy films. In India and everywhere, we are looking at entertainment, where we are not required to apply our minds too much."

Randeep’s first Hindi film was D followed by several critical acclaims including Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Jannat 2, Jism 2, Heroine, Murder 3, Highway, Kick, Sultan, Baaghi 2, Love Aaj Kal and Extraction. Hooda’s career has also been credited with some of the finest biopics of all time including Rang Rasiya, Main Aur Charles, and Sarbjit.

His most recent biographical outing was Swatantrya Veer Savarkar which was also directed and co-produced by him. Randeep in this one stepped in the shoes of Indian political activist Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and was largely appreciated for his performance.

