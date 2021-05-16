Randeep Hooda celebrates Indian-origin Arjan Singh Bhullar's historic MMA world champion win

Contesting against longtime heavyweight king Brandon "The Truth" Vera, Arjan Bhullar dethroned him and scripted a historic win.

Indian-Canadian mixed martial artist Arjan Singh Bhullar scripted history as he won the ONE Heavyweight World Title. He became the first Indian-origin Mixed Martial Arts World Champion to lift the title which took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Contesting against longtime heavyweight king Brandon "The Truth" Vera, Arjan Bhullar dethroned him cautiously and effectively.

Arjan's win was celebrated by Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda who took to Twitter to share the MMA professional's picture. Randeep wrote, "Arjan Singh Bhullar creates history by becoming the first ever champion from India in #MMA @TheOneASB @ONEChampionship."

Check it out:

Arjan Singh Bhullar creates history by becoming the first ever champion from India in #MMA @TheOneASB @ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/uqTV8rYyqI — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 15, 2021

The MMA win was a huge one for Arjan who took to social media to celebrate the big day. He wrote, "I am humbled by the outpouring of love and support from across the (globe) As my inner circle knows this camp we were tested more than in any other, yet the faith and belief held firm Life has taught me time and again that when something is meant to be nobody and nothing can stop it from happening."

He added, "I love you all. God has been great. I will carry this belt with pride. I will represent the company @onechampionship proudly. I will represent the (Indian) community respectfully. I will represent my family honorably. Big things coming #waheguru #andnew #history #legacy #KingOfTheDangal #TeamBhullar #OneBillionStrong."

Take a look at Arjan Singh Bhullar's victory post:

ALSO READ: Gautam Gulati shares a goofy photo of Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×