Randeep Hooda claims Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor cannot do what he does; reveals not being good at dancing like them: ‘Find your USP’

Randeep Hooda, who made his Bollywood debut with Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding in 2001, is among the talented actors in the Hindi cinema. Randeep is best known for his work in movies like Highway and Sarbjit and many more. The actor was last seen in his directorial, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar earlier this year. Randeep Hooda recently claimed that Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor cannot do what he does and spoke about not being good at dancing.

During the India Today Mind Rocks 2024 Youth Summit on Saturday, Randeep Hooda stressed why he prefers method acting over dance. Randeep shared that he likes to do transformational acting "where you are preparing yourself to know the truth of a character".

Citing an example of performing cop roles in movies, the actor shared that he hasn't played a "cardboard cop" who wears a uniform. Randeep also discussed how he doesn't want to compete with actors like Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff over their dance skills. The Sarbjit actor remarked that they "can't do" what he does on-screen and he cannot groove like them as he isn't a "good" dancer, Randeep feels so.

"They are human beings who happen to be cops. That's where you create a difference. And because I was not good at dancing, I chose to be good at this. So, why compete with Hrithik, Shahid and Tiger because they dance so well? They can't do what I do. Find your USP," the Highway actor said.

During the same event, Randeep Hooda further spoke about his journey in Bollywood while stating that he has been a part of meaningful and entertaining films in his career. Randeep continued that filmmakers can't preach to the audience through cinema as "no one wants to listen to a lecture". The Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor added that the films can inform the audience through entertainment and referred to it as the "only thing" that the audience takes home after watching the movie.

Randeep Hooda's Highway also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Randeep's performance in Imtiaz Ali's 2014 directorial was well-received by the audience. Randeep's other notable works include Once Upon a Time In Mumbaai, Murder 3, Kick, and Sultan.

