Randeep Hooda faces Rs 10 crore legal notice by scriptwriter from Haryana: Reports

Actor Randeep Hooda has reportedly been served with a legal notice of Rs 10 crore for allegedly failing to deliver work given by a scriptwriter and lyricist Priyanka Sharma, who resides in Haryana’s Hisar district. Priyanka’s lawyer Rajat Kalsan has purportedly sent the legal notice to the actor and many others. A report in India Today claimed that the scriptwriter had raised a complaint via email to Range Commissioner of Haryana’s Director General of Police, Faridabad.

The report further stated that the scriptwriter, Priyanka, in the notice mentioned that she had contacted Randeep Hooda through social media and the actor had assured her that he would soon start working on her script. In addition to that, the scriptwriter alleged sending around 1,200 songs and 40 stories on email and WhatsApp to various artists including Randeep Hooda, Asha Hooda, Mandeep Hooda, Ajli Hooda, Manish, Randeep’s manager Panchali Choudhary, makeup artist Renuka Pillai.

The report in the leading daily further added that Priyanka claimed that the work did not begin even as years passed and when she approached the artists to get her scripts and lyrics back, she faced death threats. Advocate Rajat Kalsan allegedly said that Priyanka Sharma has demanded compensation of Rs 10 crore for all the harassment she has faced for the last eight years.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen playing the antagonist in and starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor will soon share the big screen with Ileana D'Cruz for the upcoming film Unfair & Lovely.