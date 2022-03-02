Randeep Hooda gets injured, undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai hospital

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda underwent knee surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, today. The actor recently suffered a knee injury on the sets of Inspector Avinash while performing one of the scenes. As per a source, the actor was admitted to the hospital on March 1 for the treatment.

The source added that Randeep was not facing a lot of pain, however, was suggested by the doctors to undergo surgery. The ‘Highway’ actor received injuries during an action sequence along with his co-star Amit Sial. However, Hooda made sure to complete the scene before getting the treatment for his wound. To note, the actor got injured on the same knee, he hurt while filming an action sequence for Salman Khan starrer Radhe in the year 2021.

Neeraj Pathak, who is best known for his work on Sunny Deol's 'Bhaiaji', is directing the crime-thriller series 'Inspector Avinash.' In the series, Hooda will be seen essaying the role of a cop. The makers began filming for the web show on January 15, 2021, however, the shooting was put on hold due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Apart from Hooda, the show will feature Mahesh Manjrekar, Urvashi Rautela, Rajneesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, Priyanka Bose and many others.

Apart from this, Randeep has an interesting lineup ahead. He recently revealed his first look from his upcoming Netflix original CAT. He will also be seen opposite Ileana D’Cruz, in his upcoming movie Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. In addition to this, Randeep’s Inspector Avinash will soon be released on an OTT platform.

