Randeep Hooda joins Khalsa Aid to provide oxygen concentrators to COVID 19 patients; Urges all to come forward

Randeep Hooda, who will be next seen in Radhe, joins Khalsa Aid in order to provide people with oxygen concentrators.

Amid the pandemic situation going on in the country, people are coming out and offering help in all possible ways. Many celebrities have also joined the campaign and came forward to help common people. Celebrities like Jonas are also trying to raise funds by joining other non-governmental organisations (NGOs). And to join the list is actor Randeep Hooda. He has joined hands with Khalsa Aid and will be providing oxygen concentrators to COVID 19 patients in the country.

He shared a video on his official Instagram handle and urged people to come forward and help others. This is a difficult time and we all be needing everyone’s hand in handling this crisis. He wrote, “It's your chance to save lives! With India facing the worst of the pandemic, people are dying due to lack of oxygen. Let's come together to help the country fight #COVID and save precious lives. @khalsaaid_india is providing oxygen concentrators and we urge you to come forward and do you bit to help India breathe.”

In the video, he is seen standing with placards reading about how people are dying due to the oxygen shortage.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

On the work front, he will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor will play the role of villain in the film. The film which also stars , and Jackie Shroff will be releasing on Eid this year. It has opted for multi-platforms release owing to the current situation.

