Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram get married: Priyanka Chopra, Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta congratulate newlyweds

Against the beautiful backdrop of Imphal and Manipur, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram declared their commitment in a splendid Meitei wedding. They shared enchanting pictures from their special day, captivating fans with their understated elegance and otherworldly presence. Now, celebrities have shared their heartfelt wishes with the newlyweds.

Bollywood Celebs extend their wishes to Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

In front of their loved ones in Imphal, Manipur, on November 29, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram took their relationship to the next level by getting married. Now, many Bollywood celebrities have extended their wishes. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared the couple’s post on her story. She wrote, “Congratulations and so much love @linlaishram and @randeephooda,” and added a red heart emoji.

Apart from this, many other celebrities have congratulated the couple in the comment section of the post shared collaboratively by Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram. Vijay Varma wrote, “You guys,” along with face holding back tears emojis.

Neena Gupta wrote, “Congratulations.”

Maanvi Gagroo reacted to the post with two heart-eye emojis and a red heart emoji. Aahana Kumra wrote, “Loveliest!! Congratualtions @linlaishram and @randeephooda,” along with a string of emojis to express her excitement. Gautam Gulati also wrote, “Congratulations big B god bless,” and added a red heart and a light blue heart emoji.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding date announcement

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram addressed recent media speculation about their marriage by officially revealing their wedding date on Instagram. Randeep posted a message along with a caption that gave a hint and read, “We Have Exciting News.”

The note further read, “A DATE WITH DESTINY 29.11.2023 Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends.”

The pair provided additional information about their wedding ceremony in the message, expressing their joy. The announcement disclosed, “We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th Of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful.”

The note concluded with, “IN LOVE AND LIGHT, Lin and Randeep.”

