Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram jet off for first New Year post marriage; ooze elegance in minimal airport looks

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have turned out to be one of the most adored couples of the Bollywood industry ever since they tied the nuptial knot on November 29 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Manipur.

As the year has now come to an end, it seems like the couple is all set to celebrate their first New Year together as they were spotted at the airport this morning. While Lin came across as a breath of fresh air, Randeep oozed class even in a minimalistic outfit. Watch the video inside.

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram get set for their first New Year celebrations together post wedding

Ever since they got hitched to one another last month, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have been the talk of the town. It was only this morning that the duo was spotted at the airport as they got set to jet off for their first New Year celebration together as a married couple.

Notably, Lin totally stole the show in a pastel green shirt, white crop top paired with white pants. A brown tote bag was all she needed to round off her airport look. Meanwhile, the Sarbjit actor complimented his wife’s outfit by donning a light pastel-colored shirt and a pair of olive green pants. He accessorized the look by wearing a pair of black sunglasses and a brown hat.

While their airport looks were completely on point, what captivated us the most was the adorable way in which Lin took on some wife duties and was seen correcting her husband’s hair and it can be safe to say that it is literally every wife ever. The duo also struck a pose for the paparazzi, who addressed Laishram as ‘Bhabhi (sister-in-law)’. Watch the video right here.

Advertisement

About Lin Laishram

Lin is an actress, model and a businessperson and was born in Manipur. Over the years, she has been quick to carve out an identity for herself in the modeling industry by walking the ramp of several fashion shows. Remarkably, in 2008, she represented her state in the Miss North East pageant and bagged the first runner-up position.

ALSO READ: Did you know Randeep Hooda's wife Lin Laishram has featured in THESE films? All you need to know