Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram make first appearance as they return to Mumbai post wedding; fans react

The pictures from Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s Manipuri wedding have taken the internet by storm. While we were still going gaga over the couple dressed in traditional attires for the ceremony, the couple flaunted post-wedding glow as they landed in Mumbai earlier today.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram return to Mumbai post wedding in Imphal

Bollywood star Randeep Hooda has finally taken Lin Laishram as his lawfully wedded wife. The actor flew to his wife’s hometown and got married in a Meitei ceremony to the love of his life. Everything about their wedding was perfect, right from their outfits, the décor, and the photos that came after. A while ago, the newly wedded couple was spotted together at Mumbai airport.

The paps jumped in joy as they clicked the Indian actors exit the airport, hand-in-hand. Their post-wedding glow is pretty evident in the images. Lin can be seen in a gorgeous red sharara-suit set, which she paired with an organza dupatta. She added a tiny bindi and sported red lips, keeping her makeup simple. As for the Sarbjit actor, he wore a white shirt with beige pants and matching shoes.

Take a look:

Prior to their airport appearance, the first picture of the couple after their wedding also made it online. In the photo, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram posed together. While he wore the same outfit, Lin looked beautiful in the pink and gold salwar-kameez set.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram to host reception in Mumbai

A couple of days before their D-day, the couple announced their wedding date on social media. They also revealed that a wedding reception in Mumbai is on the cards. This is what their post read:

“Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th Of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. IN LOVE AND LIGHT, Lin and Randeep.”

