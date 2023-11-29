Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram recall how they first met; actor ‘excited’ to experience Manipuri culture of his bride-to-be

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, most famously known for his roles in Highway, Sarbjit, and others, is all set to tie the knot with his ladylove, Lin Laishram. It was a few days ago that the couple announced their wedding would take place in Imphal, Manipur. In a recent conversation, Randeep Hooda shared how excited he is to experience Manipuri culture. He and Lin also recalled how they first met.

Ahead of their wedding, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram visited Relief Camp at Moirang Lamkhai and Sendra Tourist Resort with their families. ANI quoted Randeep, saying that he is looking forward to experiencing Manipuri traditions at the wedding.

“I felt that it’s only respectful to come and marry in the bride’s tradition. Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that’s something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner’s culture. That’s why I am here,” he said.

He added that he hopes he doesn’t make any mistakes and that he and Lin have been talking about Manipuri culture for a long time. “I am really looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I am praying for our happy future, lots of kids, and lots of abundance. Yes, it’s east meets west. It’s like a traditional or cultural exchange,” he said.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s love story

During the interaction, the Highway actor also talked about how he first met Lin Laishram. “We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in theatres,” he said. He added that they have had a great friendship, which they are now turning into a family. Lin also revealed that she met Randeep at Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group called Motley and that Randeep was her senior.

Meanwhile, the couple were spotted visiting the Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen and Shri Shri Govindajee temples in Imphal ahead of their wedding. They are all set to tie the knot today, and we can’t wait for their wedding pictures!

