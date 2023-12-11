Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram wedding reception: Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia arrive hand-in-hand, Jeetendra-Jackie Shroff, and more join

On December 11, the newly married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities arrived in style to congratulate the couple.

By Arpita Sarkar
Updated on Dec 11, 2023   |  10:12 PM IST  |  3.1K
Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram wedding reception: Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia arrive hand-in-hand, Jeetendra-Jackie Shroff, and more join
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda tied the knot with the model-actor Lin Laishram on November 29. The couple had a dreamy wedding in a traditional ceremony held in Imphal, Manipur, surrounded by their loved ones. Today, December 11, the newlyweds hosted their grand wedding reception in Mumbai and Bollywood celebrities graced the event to congratulate the newly-married couple. 

Related Story

entertainment

Jeetendra fulfills ailing Junior Mehmood's wish to meet him; gets teary-eyed during visit with Johnny Lever

Bollywood celebrities attend Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding reception 

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding reception was a star-studded event as several Bollywood stars graced the event. 

A video on Instagram shows the couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia arriving hand-in-hand. The actress wore a gorgeous black floral printed saree. She accessorized it with heavy earrings and tied her hair in a neat bun. On the other hand, Vijay wore a classic black suit. Have a look: 

Veteran actor Jeetendra attended the reception in style as he wore a black buttoned suit. He also flaunted his bright smile while posing for the paps.

Picture Credit: Viral Bhayani

Jackie Shroff who donned a yellow suit attended the event and stopped for a unique pose for the paps. Take a look: 

Advertisement

Apart from them, Chunky Panday also arrived at the wedding reception of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram. 

Meanwhile, for their wedding reception, Randeep wore a  black velvet Indo-Western suit paired with sleek black pants and patent black shoes. Lin donned a stunning red saree and accessorized it with a piece of exquisite jewelry, including a captivating neckpiece, earrings, thick bangles, and a tasteful ring. Her makeup was sober and she tied her hair in a bun, adorned with a dupatta styled as a veil. 

ALSO READ: PICS: Newly married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram exude elegance at wedding reception

Advertisement
About The Author
Arpita Sarkar

Arpita Sarkar has 3 years of experience in content writing and editing in the entertainment industry. With a Master's

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

Welcome To The Jungle EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani commences shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer adventure comedy
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra discusses a film with Siddharth Anand; Jawan & Pathaan AD Rohan Khambati to direct
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri says Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor isn't ‘selfish’; recalls how he helped her on set
5

Latest Articles