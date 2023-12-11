Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram wedding reception: Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia arrive hand-in-hand, Jeetendra-Jackie Shroff, and more join

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda tied the knot with the model-actor Lin Laishram on November 29. The couple had a dreamy wedding in a traditional ceremony held in Imphal, Manipur, surrounded by their loved ones. Today, December 11, the newlyweds hosted their grand wedding reception in Mumbai and Bollywood celebrities graced the event to congratulate the newly-married couple.

Bollywood celebrities attend Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding reception

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding reception was a star-studded event as several Bollywood stars graced the event.

A video on Instagram shows the couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia arriving hand-in-hand. The actress wore a gorgeous black floral printed saree. She accessorized it with heavy earrings and tied her hair in a neat bun. On the other hand, Vijay wore a classic black suit. Have a look:

Veteran actor Jeetendra attended the reception in style as he wore a black buttoned suit. He also flaunted his bright smile while posing for the paps.

Jackie Shroff who donned a yellow suit attended the event and stopped for a unique pose for the paps. Take a look:

Apart from them, Chunky Panday also arrived at the wedding reception of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram.

Meanwhile, for their wedding reception, Randeep wore a black velvet Indo-Western suit paired with sleek black pants and patent black shoes. Lin donned a stunning red saree and accessorized it with a piece of exquisite jewelry, including a captivating neckpiece, earrings, thick bangles, and a tasteful ring. Her makeup was sober and she tied her hair in a bun, adorned with a dupatta styled as a veil.

