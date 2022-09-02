Randeep Hooda on losing 18 kgs for Veer Sarvarkar’s biopic: ‘Body is an instrument’

Fitness enthusiast and Bollywood actor, Randeep Hooda who often shares about his fitness mantras on his social media platforms, has shared about his experience on working on the sets of Veer Sarvarkar. While revealing about his upcoming role in the film, the Highway actor said that her lost about 18 kilograms to fit into the role and meet the desired requirements.

What did Randeep Hooda say?

Talking about looking the part, Randeep Hooda said that he has gone all out to look like the character he’s essaying in the film.

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Randeep Hooda opened up about his transformation saying, “I am 18 kilos down already.” The actor wants to shed more weight to look the part in the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial.

About his love for sports, the actor, who studied at Motilal Nehru School of Sports (in Rai) and plays equestrian sports revealed, “In school, I used to do drama and ride horses, and today, I am doing the same thing (laughs). Playing sports is a relief as I have an obsessive

personality, so I need another passion to offset my passion for acting or cinema.”

Apart from being an actor who has delivered significant number of performances, Randeep revealed that he is a sportsperson and it is the discipline he got through sports helps him stay focused during such tasks. He said, “Yes, I am able to do these fluctuations with my body because I am inherently a sportsperson. I feel your body should be in an active space because that is what you are. Your body is the only instrument you own.”

Randeep Hooda grabbed headlines for his astonishing physical transformation in the film Sarabjit, where he played the titular role in the Omung Kumar directorial starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Now, for his latest project, Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Randeep is once again undergoing physical transformation. The actor who plays the freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the biopic is busy shedding weight to look lean.

Randeep Hooda’s Work Front

Hooda made his Hollywood debut with the American action-thriller film Extraction (2020) starring along with Chris Hemsworth and Goldshifteh Farahani. The film was released on 24 April 2020.

Hooda is appearing in Radhe, a Salman Khan film and Unfair & Lovely opposite Ileana D'Cruz, a social satire on fad with fairness. Both the films are slated to be released soon.

