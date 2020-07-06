Randeep Hooda opens up about pitching in to clean up Mumbai beach in midst of pandemic and heavy rain

Recently the actor participated in a cleaning drive at the Versova beach along with renowned lawyer and fellow environmentalist Afroz Shah. The duo helped the workers while maintaining social distancing and following all precautions.

Apart from his acting chops, Randeep Hooda is also known to be an advocate of environmental causes, preserving wildlife and had taken stands on Animal cruelty on many instances. Recently the actor participated in a cleaning drive at the Versova beach along with renowned lawyer and fellow environmentalist Afroz Shah. The duo helped the workers while maintaining social distancing and following all precautions. Randeep wore a mask and followed social distancing as a precautionary measure for COVID-19. He shared a bunch of pictures and a video of him cleaning the beach along with fellow workers.

He wrote," This is the backyard of humanity and it’s not pretty…being a #Safaikarmachari (cleaning worker) with the inspirational @afrozshah_ to clean my backyard, helping the tireless @my_bmc #frontlineworkers in the #MumbaiRains maintaining #SocialDistancing #masks let’s start respecting #MotherNature what is your backyard ? Have you seen it lately? Let’s do our bit wherever we are #ocean #savetheplanet #savetheocean #noplanetb #environment"

He also shared a video of the beach cleaning drive with an important message stating, " when environmental mess and exploitation was staring at me, my first response was "somebody else must clear the mess”. The truth was "We are in it together and I must also be responsible" so Inspired by on ground doers like @Afrozshah1 I do my bit in my backyard. Do u."

Speaking on stepping out for the initiative, Randeep said, “We keep our homes clean. Is this planet not our home? Due to our mindset/lifestyle/habits we are choking our Mother Earth. The oceans and marine creatures are dying. We are one organism, all interconnected. So, let’s do our bit from wherever we are by being the change. Let’s stop use of single use plastic and be careful and responsible with our garbage." On the work front, he will be next seen in 's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' and Unfair and Lovely opposite Ileana D'Cruz.

Credits :pinkvilla

