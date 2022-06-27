Randeep Hooda pens emotional note as he mourns the demise of Sarabjit Singh’s sister Dalbir Kaur; PICS

Randeep Hooda took to his social media space and penned an emotional note on the demise of Sarabjit Singh’s sister Dalbir Kaur Dalbir Kaur passed away on June 26th in Punjab after suffering a heart attack. Randeep also attended her last rites in her village Bhikhiwind, near Amritsar. For the unversed, Randeep essayed the role of Sarabjit Singh in the 2016 biopic titled ‘Sarbjit’. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had essayed the role of his sister Dalbir Kaur.

Taking to his Twitter space, Randeep shared a picture featuring himself with Dalbir Kaur. He also penned an emotional note remembering the departed soul, as he had formed a close bond with her. “Ghar zaroor aana” was the last thing she said. I went, only she left. Not in the wildest dream could one imagine that Dalbir Kaur Ji would leave us so soon. A fighter, child-like, sharp and devoted to all that she touched. She fought a system, a country, its people and her own to try save her beloved brother Sarbjit. I was so fortunate to have her love and blessings and never to be missed Rakhi in this life time,” he wrote.

Randeep further reminisced about the time he met her when he was shooting for Sarbjit. “Ironically the last time we met was when I was shooting in the fields of Punjab where we had created an Indo-Pak border. It was a chilly and foggy late November night but she didn’t care about all that. She was happy we were on the same side of the border. ‘Khush raho, jai jai jai’ she ended most conversations with. I do feel truly blessed indeed. There just wasn’t enough time Dalbir Ji. I love you, I miss you and I shall always cherish your love and blessings. (Folded hands emoji) Om Shanti,” Randeep thus concluded.

