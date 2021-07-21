Randeep Hooda pens a heartfelt birthday wish for Naseeruddin Shah: Still aspire for that rare pat on the back

Randeep Hooda has often acknowledged Naseeruddin Shah as an acting personality that he has learned a lot from. Randeep has worked in Naseer’s theatre company and gained acting nuances from his time and experience them while performing on stage. Naseeruddin Shah is celebrating his 70th birthday. The thespian was recently discharged from Hinduja hospital where he was admitted for a week. He has contributed vastly to Indian cinema with his impeccable performances and is widely regarded as one of the finest actors to have ever graced the silver screen.

Randeep Hooda took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Naseeruddin Shah. Naseeruddin played an important character in Randeep’s debut film ‘Monsoon Wedding’ and later went on to do several films together including ‘John Day’, and ‘The Coffin Maker’.

The Radhe actor penned a heartfelt caption along with the picture and wrote, “I don't know where I would have been in my journey had I not met you @naseeruddin49 bhai .. I still aspire for that rare pat on the back 20 years hence.. of all one feels, the feeling of gratitude remains the most overwhelming.. Hoping and praying for many more birthdays to come.”

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Randeep was last seen in the role of an antagonist opposite in Prabhudeva’s directorial ‘Radhe’ which was released directly on an OTT platform. Though the film did not strike a chord with the audience, Randeep was praised for his performance. He will be starring opposite Ileana D’Cruz in ‘Unfair & Lovely’. He will also be seen in a web series called ‘Inspector Avinash’.

