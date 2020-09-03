Randeep Hooda pokes fun at Extraction co star Chris Hemsworth by hilariously transforming into Thor; Watch

Randeep Hooda hilariously transformed into his Extraction co-star Chris Hemsworth’s character Thor in his latest Instagram video. Watch it below.

Randeep Hooda is poking fun at his Extraction co-star and Avengers star Chris Hemsworth. Bollywood veteran Randeep gave fans a peek at what he would look like if cast in Avengers by transforming himself into the God of Thunder--Thor. “What happens when Chris leaves the hammer lying around on the set.. #Extraction #bts sorry mate @chrishemsworth,” he captioned a video that saw him in Hemsworth’s Avengers gear, bulked up to perfection and swinging around the mighty hammer of Thor.

The actor, who seemed to have found the Reface App which lets you morph your face on to someone else’s shared the video compilation of himself in the Hollywood actor’s on-screen superhero avatar.

Watch the video below:

In case you missed it, in April, Randeep spoke exclusively to us and shared his experience working with Hemsworth on their girl Extraction, which was majorly shot in India. When asked about how the film came about, Randeep explained "the casting director, Tess Joseph, liked my work and she tested me for it. She showed them (the Extraction makers) my work. Sam said he did watch some of my movies. I am not sure which ones. But he said you've got something that's special and he cast me in this role," he recalled.

The actor also revealed that with so many heavyweights involved in the project, it was obvious he was going to say yes to the project. "Well, there were so many big people involved. From the Russo Brothers to Sam Hargrave, Chris Hemsworth and so many others, Tom Sigel, so it was a no brainer that you are going to be a part of it," he said.

