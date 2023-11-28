Randeep Hooda reaches Imphal for wedding with Lin Laishram; says THIS about Bollywood stars attending ceremony

Randeep Hooda is one of the most interesting actors in Bollywood. Lately, he has been in the news for his relationship with actress Lin Laishram. The couple has been preparing to get married on November 29th in Imphal. Recently, the Radhe actor reached the capital city of Manipur for his wedding and also asked if Bollywood stars would be attending his big day.

Randeep Hooda arrives in Imphala

According to The Times of India, Randeep Hooda arrived in Imphal on Monday ahead of his wedding with actress Lin Laishram which is scheduled to take place on November 29th. The couple was seen offering prayers at a temple in Heingang. After that, Randeep gave a statement to the reporters, desiring a happy married life while also praying for Manipur. He said, "Peace for Manipur, peace everywhere in the world and happy married life."

He was also asked if several Bollywood stars would be attending his big day. In response, the actor said: "It's just me."

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announce their wedding

Recently, Randeep and Lin shared a collaborative post to announce the big news of their wedding. The post was captioned, “We Have Exciting News,” along with a ring emoji. The note read, “A DATE WITH DESTINY 29.11.2023 Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends.”

It further read, “We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th Of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. IN LOVE AND LIGHT, Lin and Randeep.”

A Hindustan Times report suggests that their wedding will be a two-day affair which will begin on the 28th. It will be an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends.

Workwise, Randeep was recently seen in a film called Sergeant and a web series called Inspector Avinash. He will be next portraying Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkarl he is also directing this project.

Lin, on the other hand, was recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. She has done films like Axone, Mary Kom and Rangoon.

