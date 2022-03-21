Is Randeep Hooda in a relationship with Om Shanti Om actress Lin Liashram?

Randeep Hooda is one of the talented actors of Bollywood. He is best known for his roles in movies such as Highway, Kick, Sarbjit, and others. However, this time the 45-year-old actor is in news for his rumoured relationship with actress Lin Liashram, according to a report in ETimes. Lin Liashram has acted in movies such as Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, and Rangoon. She is also a successful model and hails from Manipur.

According to sources, Lin is very special to Randeep. However, it is not clear yet if they are in a live-in relationship. In addition to this, the buzz is that they are close for nearly eight months now. Although, Randeep Hooda has not reacted on this matter. Earlier in December 2021, he had extended birthday wishes to Lin and shared a sweet photo on social media. While sharing the photo, he wrote, “Keep smiling in the sun…always. Happy Birthday, @linlaishram.” To note, Randeep Hooda was previously in a relationship with Neetu Chandra for three years.

Speaking about Randeep’s professional career, he will be next seen in a Netflix series ‘Cat’ that is said to be a revenge drama. This series marks his return to Netflix after his role in the Chris Hemsworth-starrer 'Extraction'. About an innocent man, 'Cat' is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands. He is thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops, and political powers. Produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment, the actor will play the lead in this revenge drama series. 'Cat' is directed by showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua and co-directed by Rupinder Chahal and Anutej Singh.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda to star in series Cat: It has all the elements to appeal to audience