Randeep Hooda removed as UN Ambassador after his 2012 comment on Mayawati resurfaces on social media

After being called out for sexiest and casteist comments, the United Nations have removed Randeep Hooda as the ambassador of their campaign for Migratory Species. Details
Randeep Hooda removed as UN Ambassador
#ArrestRandeepHooda has been trending on the Twitter since Thursday night after a social media user posted a 2012 clip of Randeep Hooda, wherein he was seen passing a comment against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Mayawati. Calling out the comment, the user said, “if this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards dalit women, i don’t know what will. the “joke”, the audacity, the crowd. randeep hooda, top bollywood actor talking about a dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed.”

As the controversy elevated and translated into a movement on social media, the secretariat of Convention for Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), which is the environmental treaty of United Nation, issued a statement to announce that Randeep has been removed as it’s ambassador due to the sexist and casteist remarks. “The CMS Secretariat finds the comments in the video to be offensive and they do not reflect the values of the CMS Secretariat or the United Nations. Mr. Hooda no longer serves as a CMS ambassador,” read the statement.

Randeep is yet to issue a statement on this matter. For those unaware, Randeep was appointed as the CMS Ambassador for Migratory Species in February 2020 for a tenure of 3 years. While CMS is a treaty of the United Nations, the statement back in the past had clarified that it is separate from both the UN Secretariat and the UN Environment Programme and the only entity for which Randeep served as a brand ambassador was CMS.

