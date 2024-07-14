Randeep Hooda reveals he didn’t know Bollywood parties were meant for ‘networking’; recalls getting drunk

Randeep Hooda holds a very close-knit list of priorities in life: films, family, and furry friends. The actor started in the industry almost 24 years ago and has been focused on things that truly deserve importance. Asked about Bollywood parties, Hooda admitted that he never actually knew they were meant for something other than actually ‘partying’.

For the unversed, there’s a quite popular notion that star parties are usually networking events where many meet, interact, and crack opportunities for themselves in the future. Randeep, while speaking on Bharti TV, has now shared how he perceived these parties in the past.

Randeep Hooda shares his two cents on Bollywood parties

Randeep said that he parties hard, but only with his friends and at home. He revealed that, at the beginning of his career, he would attend a lot of such parties. He shared that he used to go there just for partying and never had any idea what he said to whom.

The Sarbjit actor said that it was much later he understood that the purpose of those parties was entirely different. According to him, one is simply supposed to hold a drink, exchange pleasantries, and just know about who is working on which project. Hooda further understood that Bollywood parties are just networking parties and not real parties because “you party with your real friends who you’re comfortable with.”

When Randeep Hooda said he didn’t know how to play network game

In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, Randeep had admitted that he went to parties simply to enjoy himself and not to make connections where sometimes he would party a little too much. Hooda said, “I wish I knew how to play the game when I was younger. But it doesn’t come naturally to me.”

On the work front, Randeep was last seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar which was a movie based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The movie fell into a sea of controversy leading to its box office failure but earned Hooda appreciation for his performance.

