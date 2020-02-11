Randeep Hooda on Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal: It's wonderful working with young actors

Randeep Hooda talks about his experience working with a set of young actors as he collaborates with Imtiaz Ali for Love Aaj Kal and calls Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan actors high on energy.

Randeep Hooda is collaborating with Imtiaz Ali for the second time after the 2014 film Highway. This time the actor will be seen playing a pivotal role in Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal. Randeep Hooda is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Having been a part of films like Kick, Highway, Sarbjit, Murder 3, Baaghi 2 and more, Randeep Hooda has received immense appreciation for his acting. However, the actor seemed to be on a sabbatical after the 2018 film Baaghi 2. Breaking his hiatus, he is all set to make his comeback with Love Aaj Kal.

Speaking about his role in the Imtiaz Ali directorial, he told Bombay Times that he had a lot of fun shooting for Love Aaj Kal. Comparing it with Highway, he said that unlike the film which was a tragic love story, Love Aaj Kal is more fun. He has more dialogues in the film and finds the plot to be catchy. He also spoke about his experience on working with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan and said that it is wonderful working with a set of young actors as they are always high on energy. He appreciates their enthusiasm to learn constantly and their willingness to surrender themselves to the director.

Randeep also revealed that he has a lot of scenes with Sara Ali Khan and finds her extremely disciplined. Talking about her daily routine, he shared that Sara used to wake up at 4 am and hit the gym. She would then come on the sets and get her hair and makeup done and be ready with her lines by the time the camera was ready to roll. She would bring healthy food from home while Randeep would binge burgers.

Reportedly, Randeep was also the first choice to play the role of Kapil Dev in Sanjay Puran Singh’s film on the Indian cricket world cup victory of 1983. However, when Kabir Khan took over the reins of the film from Sanjay, the role went on to . Randeep had also done a look test to play Kapil Dev on screen but sadly, things didn't work out well for him.

