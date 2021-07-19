Randeep Hooda says he doesn’t crave for awards, treats his job as a 'contractual work'

The Laal Rang star Randeep Hooda believes fame is just a by-product of one’s work. Scroll below to know more.

The Highway actor Randeep Hooda has opened up about the approach he follows towards his work. In an interview with a leading daily, Randeep said that he doesn’t crave for recognition or awards. He instead focuses on what he can gain from his experiences. Randeep also added that his job is nothing else but ‘contractual work’ for him.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, “My job is just like anybody else. I'm a contractual professional having contractual work. Every time you take up a contractual job, you’ve to fulfil it. Apart from that job, there’s not much of an interaction with the so-called industry so to speak. I don’t crave or give a damn about the awards or recognition,” said the 44-year-old.

Hooda instead focuses on the process of my work, his involvement, and his ability to give as much as he can on that particular day. Randeep added, “You learn as you grow in experience and age, like any other human being, getting a bit more empathy, (becoming) understanding of others.” The actor said fame is just a by-product of one’s work and said, “One shouldn’t be too mindful of the by-product, but be mindful about work in hand. It’s not a glamorous job, at least for me.”

To note, Randeep is shooting for his next action-packed web series, ‘Inspector Avinash’. He was recently seen playing the antagonist in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' opposite . Randeep will also be sharing the screen space with Ileana D'Cruz in 'UnfairNLovely'.

