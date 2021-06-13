Randeep Hooda says he feels ‘helpless’ amid COVID 19: I want to contribute towards easing other people’s pain

In a recent interview, Randeep Hooda opened up about teaming up with an NGO to help patients battle the Covid-19 virus. Check out the details.

The second wave of Coronavirus pandemic has led to a sudden spike in cases, causing havoc in the country. The health care sector has been overburdened with requests for medical aid. Amid these difficult times, several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to extend their support by arranging for oxygen cylinders, concentrators, and hospital beds for patients battling the deadly virus. Now, actor Randeep Hooda has opened up about teaming up with an NGO to help people during the ongoing crisis.

The actor voiced his opinion on being ‘categorized’ in a different way when people refer to him as a celebrity. He explained that everyone is human and trying to do whatever they can to offer help amid these unprecedented times. Apart from using his personal social media handle to amplify requests for medical aid, he is helping to send out oxygen concentrators to those in need. “I do it because as a human being, I feel helpless and want to contribute to easing other people’s pain,” he told Hindustan Times.

The actor also expressed that during the prolonged pandemic situation, oxygen became more essential than food. He is hopeful that despite the hardships, “we shall overcome this.” He shared that witnessing so many people come forward and showing their unconditional support during these trying times, is heartening. However, he added that there still are so many people under a lot of stress. “It has been a terrible situation, so one should do as much as they can for people around them,” he concluded.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Randeep Hooda on not leading BTown lifestyle: Don’t want to be part of self congratulatory cliques

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×