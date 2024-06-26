Randeep Hooda says he is ‘in better space'; talks about his marital life with Lin Laishram

Randeep Hooda, who is best known for movies like Once Upon a Time In Mumbaai, Highway, Sarbjit, and Sultan, was recently seen in the film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, earlier this year. He married Manipuri actress Lin Laishram in 2023. The couple often shower their love on each other which speaks volumes of their equation.

Randeep Hooda recently spoke about how his marital life has been treating him so far.

Randeep Hooda feels the presence of stability in his life

In a recent interview with TOI, Randeep Hooda spilled the beans of his marriage with Lin Laishram. Randeep is elated that he now feels stable and content in his journey with his wife Lin.

"It is treating me well. I am in a better space," the Sultan actor said.

Randeep also spoke about the changes he has imbibed after being married. The 47-year-old actor said that he now prioritizes going home on time and opts for home-cooked food.

Randeep talks about adapting Lin's culture

Randeep Hooda also shed light on his wedding pictures with his wife Lin Laishram, which the couple posted on their respective social media handles last year. Randeep stressed that he has adapted himself to Lin's culture after marriage while adding that he "didn't know about it" earlier.

The Veer Savarkar actor also highlighted his mother's reaction to their marriage during the ceremony.

Randeep recalled that his mom was sitting outside the mandap, and added that "she was crying and laughing at the same time".

All about Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were married in an intimate traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal, Manipur on November 29 last year. Randeep and Lin met for the first time in a play and lived together during the lockdown.

On the day of marriage, Randeep posted pictures of their fairy tale wedding on Instagram. "From today, we are One #JustMarried," he had written in the caption back then.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda made his Bollywood debut with Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding in 2011. His latest film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar released on March 22, 2024. Randeep directed, co-written and co-produced the movie.

Lin Laishram has appeared in movies like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, and Jaane Jaan.

