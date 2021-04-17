Randeep Hooda shares a throwback selfie with his stunt double Dan ahead of Extraction's first anniversary

Ahead of the first anniversary of his Hollywood project Extraction, Randeep Hooda shared a sweet memory with his stunt double Dan Dargan Carter. The actor thanked Dan for making him look 'cool' in Chris Hemsworth co-starrer.

A film that managed to leave an impact on the minds of action lovers last year was Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda. The film also marked Randeep's foray into Hollywood and it was his first big overseas film. Now, as the film is all set to complete a year, Randeep recalled the good memories related to the shoot on the occasion of his stunt double Dan Dargan Carter's birthday. Randeep shared a sweet memory on his handle and left fans excited.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep shared a cool selfie from the shoot days with his stunt double Dan as he wished him a 'belated' birthday. Not just this, the Extraction actor also extended his greetings and thanked Dan for making him look so good on the screen in the Chris Hemsworth co-starrer. In the photo, both Randeep and Dan could be seen smiling away and posing on the sets of Extraction. The two could be seen dressed in the same outfits and the picture seemed to be clicked in between shots of the actioner.

Sharing the photo, Randeep wrote, "Belated birthday @dargan_fire .. thank you for making me look so cool in #extraction keep rocking brother #stunts #stuntdouble #throwback." Even director Sam Hargrave commented on the post and extended warm greetings to Dan.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported a few months back that a prequel to Extraction centered around Randeep's character is in the works. A source close to the development had informed Pinkvilla, "The makers are working on expanding the Extraction universe with multiple characters and stories. One of the ideas which is currently being developed is Randeep Hooda’s character origin story. It will track Saju Rav’s life from the beginning. Randeep too has liked the idea and has shown keen interest in the film."

Besides this, Randeep will also be seen in , and Jackie Shroff starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is helmed by Prabhudheva. It is slated to release on May 13, 2021.

