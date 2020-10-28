  1. Home
Randeep Hooda takes a COVID-19 test before starting his shoot for 'Unfair and Lovely'

Actor Randeep Hooda will be soon shooting for his next film, Unfair & Lovely, and he is taking all the precautions amidst the pandemic.
Sharing a photo of him getting tested for Covid, he posted on Instagram: "Precaution is better than cure. Going to shoot so got Corona tested! Hope it all goes well #UnfairAndLovely #covid_19."

He is expected to begin shooting on October 29.

The film is a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. Set in the backdrop of Haryana, the film chronicles the story of a dusky girl. Actress Ileana D'Cruz will be seen in the role of Lovely and will be paired with Randeep for the first time.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The film marks the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua, known for working as a screenplay writer on films like "Saand Ki Aankh" and "Mubarakan". It will be shot in various locations across India and is slated for a 2021 release.

Credits :IANS

