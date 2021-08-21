Randeep Hooda thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes, leaves them in splits with funny PHOTO

Actor Randeep Hooda turned a year older on Friday, August 20, however, instead of partying or celebrating the special day, the Highway star continued to work. Although it was a working birthday, Randeep did not fail to thank his fans for pouring in immense love and sweet birthday wishes for him. The Kick actor also had a quirky way in store in order to thank his fans. He took to Instagram to share a goofy selfie of himself leaving his followers burst out in laughter.

In the picture shared by him, fans can see Randeep Hooda donning the costume of his onscreen character. With a huge mustache, it appears that the actor was essaying the role of a small towner. However, what caught fan’s attention was his funny facial expression. While thanking fans, Randeep went on to make a hilarious face that left fans laughing. He captioned the picture as, “thank you for all your wishes! It's all work (play) this Birthday.”

Take a look at it here:

In other news, Randeep Hooda is reportedly facing a legal suit of Rs 10 crore for allegedly failing to deliver his professional commitment to scriptwriter Priyanka Sharma. The complaint has been reportedly raised via email to Haryana’s Director General of Police. The actor hasn’t issued any official statement on the matter as of yet.

In terms of work, Randeep was last seen alongside and in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He will next feature with Urvashi Rautela in the upcoming web show Inspector Avinash. The plot of the series chronicles the success stories of UP’s Special Task Force. It narrates the life of Inspector Avinash, who has been credited for solving high profile cases in the state.

ALSO READ| Randeep Hooda faces Rs 10 crore legal notice by scriptwriter from Haryana: Reports