Randeep Hooda to turn into the quintessential villain for Salman Khan starrer Radhe? Here's what we know

Randeep Hooda will be seen in a completely different avatar in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. There will be several fight scenes between Salman and Randeep in the film.

starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was supposed to hit the big screens this year during Eid but it got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, the makers are eyeing for a 2021 Eid release. In this film, will be seen playing the role of Salman’s love interest and Randeep Hooda will be seen as an antagonist. Now, while speaking with the Mumbai Mirror, a close source to the film has revealed that Randeep will be seen in a completely different avatar in the film.

He will sport long locks and will play the role of a drug lord from Goa who is engaged in a chase with Salman in the film. “He’s a complete psychopath, a gangster without ethics, who cannot be leashed,” the source said. He also said that this role is different from anything Randeep has played in the past because this time he is the quintessential villain.

Before returning to the sets of Radhe in October, Randeep underwent knee surgery in August during the lockdown. Talking about essaying the role of a baddie, Randeep said, “I had built up an image of the character in my head and wanted to make sure it reflected on screen.” He also said that while playing such characters, a change in the mindset is more important than any physical changes. Randeep is now eager to see the audience’s reactions to it.

According to the source, there will be several fight scenes between Salman and Randeep; however, a specially designed smoke fight has been choreographed by a Korean stunt team.

