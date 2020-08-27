Randeep Hooda undergoes major surgery after complaining of pain on Tuesday night; To be kept under observation

Randeep Hooda underwent major elective surgery on Tuesday night after he experienced some pain. The details of the surgery have been kept under wraps but the actor is under observation at the hospital.

On Wednesday morning, actor Randeep Hooda was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Mumbai after complaining of pain on the night before. According to Times of India, the actor was accompanied by his dad and a few photographers captured the two of them stepping out of the actor’s car and walking inside the hospital. The site also reports that Randeep later underwent major surgery. The details of the surgery are still concealed.

According to TOI, a close friend of the actor said, “Randeep complained of acute pain on Tuesday night, and since he wasn’t feeling better, he left for the hospital yesterday morning. He underwent surgery today and has been kept under observation. Randeep had informed his team on Tuesday that he would need the next two days for himself. However, he didn’t divulge any details. His father, who is a doctor, is with him at the hospital, and he is the best person to talk about Randeep’s health. They will talk about it once they have all the reports. Randeep doesn’t want people to speculate.”

A source also reportedly said, “Randeep was admitted in the morning. He underwent a couple of tests, including the COVID-19 test. He tested negative for the latter, which is why they could go ahead with the surgery. It’s best if the family talks about the nature of the pain and subsequent surgery.” The actor most recently celebrated his 44th birthday and his father arrived from Haryana for his special day. Randeep was also joined by a few friends on his birthday. The actor was last seen in the web film Extraction.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Randeep Hooda: Did you know the 'Extraction' actor once turned down Rang De Basanti?

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×