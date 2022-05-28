Randeep Hooda unveils FIRST look of Swatantra Veer Savarkar; Pays tribute on revolutionary's birth anniversary

Randeep Hooda is one of the most talented actors in the industry. He has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen and impressed fans with his versatility. On Saturday, on the occasion of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's 139th birth anniversary, the actor unveiled the first look of his upcoming biopic film, Swatantra Veer Savarkar on his social media, which featured him as Savarkar.

Sharing the first look, Randeep captioned it: "He wrote, "This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom and self-actualisation. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary and tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long.. Wishing you all a very Happy #VeerSavarkarJayanti!" In the poster, the actor transformed himself into Savarkar in a sepia-toned look. It also features Savarkar’s cap, round-rimmed glasses, and mustache. The text on the poster reads, 'Hindutva Dharm Nahin, Itihaas Hai.' The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and will go on the floor in August 2022.

Check out Randeep Hooda's look from Swatantra Veer Savarkar:

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor will feature next in Netflix’s upcoming revenge drama, CAT. In it, he is set to turn into an undercover spy. The show is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, who has previously written films like Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan. Next, Randeep will be seen next in the social-comedy film, Unfair & Lovely opposite Ileana D'Cruz.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Randeep Hooda opens up for first time post knee surgery: Pain is turning into art