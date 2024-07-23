Randeep Hooda wins lawsuit against false allegations of illegal construction in Kanha National Park

Indian actor and wildlife conservationist Randeep Hooda, recognized by both the UN and the Indian Government, has received relief from the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur.

The court has approved his request for a joint spot inspection inquiry into allegations of illegal construction on his land in Kanha National Park. Additionally, Hooda’s legal team has issued a defamation notice for Rs. 80 crores against the SDM over false and defamatory claims.

Randeep Hooda gets relief in lawsuit against illegal construction in Kanha National Park

Following the success of his latest film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, actor-director and wildlife conservationist Hooda realized his dream of buying property near a forest by investing in land adjacent to Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

However, soon after, revenue authorities instructed Hooda to remove alleged constructions on his property. Hooda responded by filing a plea for a joint spot inspection, asserting that no construction had taken place.

The MP Court provided relief to Hooda by ordering a joint inspection where he or his representatives can participate to demonstrate that no construction exists on his land. While the court did not immediately address the show cause notice, it directed the authorities to provide the previous report that was prepared without his input.

Hooda’s lawyers, Vineet Dhanda and Siddharth Sharma, expressed their frustration over the false allegations against Hooda, a respected citizen, and passionate nature lover, which they believe are driven by his celebrity status. They pointed out that the inquiry report used to issue the show cause notice had not been provided.

They expressed gratitude to the court for allowing a fair opportunity to establish the truth and for ordering the release of the previously withheld report. They are optimistic that the upcoming joint spot inspection will confirm that no construction has occurred on Hooda’s property.

Dhanda further commented that the court's decision to mandate a re-inspection and allow concerns to be addressed after the new results is a significant victory. He anticipates that the new report will show that no construction has taken place on Hooda's land, after which they will proceed with their defamation case against those who wrongfully accused their client.

