Randeep Hooda wishes his parents on their 49th wedding anniversary: Would never do anything to wipe this smile

Actor Randeep Hooda, who was recently seen opposite Chris Hemsworth in Extraction, amid the lockdown has been spending his quarantine period at home. The actor has been treating fans with some amazing throwback pictures on his social media amid the lockdown. From sharing his workout videos to sharing pictures with his pet dog, the actor has his social media game on point. Recently, Randeep showered wishes for his Love Aaj Kal director Imtiaz Ali on his Instagram account. Sharing an IGTV chat with the director, Randeep wrote, "Happy Birthday Imtiaz Only he could think of this .. Here's @imtiazaliofficial has #Mahabir as #Veera, a young sexually abused rich girl .. happy birthday brother #Highway."

And today, on the occasion of his parent's 49th wedding anniversary, the Highway actor has shared an adorable picture with his mom and dad. Not only this but the actor has also penned an important message at the end of his post which is a must-read for everyone. Sharing a photo where Randeep is all smiles while posing with his mom and dad, the actor wrote, "A happy 49th Marriage anniversary to my my lovely parents @hooda_asha & #DrRanbirSinghHooda . . I would never want to do anything to wipe this smile off their faces no matter what anguish I might be going through personally . . मैं कभी ऐसा कोई कदम नहीं उठाऊँगा जिससे मेरे माँ बाबू के चेहरे से ये मुस्कराहट हटे, चाहे मेरे ऊपर निजी तौर पे कुछ भी बीत रही हो. (I will never take such a step that removes this smile from my mother Babu's face, no matter what is going on in private)"

Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda was the first Indian male actor to do an action film in Hollywood. Talking about bonding with Chris Hemsworth in Extraction, Randeep had said, "I grew up in Australia, where Chris is from. So, there was a lot of Australian way of talking and humour. Chris has a lot of energy. He is a sweet guy. I enjoyed working with him. I think this is one of his best and finest performances, which I'm sure people will be bowled over by."

