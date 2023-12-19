Randeep Hooda wishes Lin Laishram on her first birthday post-marriage: 'We have come a long way'; she REACTS
Today, Lin Laishram turns a year older. It's her first birthday post her marriage with Randeep Hooda. On this occasion, Hooda took to social media to wish her. Read on to know more.
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram recently tied the knot in November in Lin's home state Manipur. The duo then hosted a reception in Mumbai. Recently, the Jaane Jaan actress celebrated her first birthday post her marriage. On this special occasion, Randeep took to social media to share some lovely pics of them together to wish her. Let's find out.
Randeep Hooda wishes Lin Laishram
Today, December 19th, marks the birthday of Lin Laishram and its her first birthday post her marriage to Randeep Hooda. On this occasion, the Jannat 2 actor took to Instagram to share some pictures of them together and wished her a very happy birthday. In first picture, the couple is sitting on a bike and in the second one, they are looking at each other in great outfits.
He captioned it, "शुक्र है के भागना नहीं पड़ा (I'm glad we didn't have to elope) From the highway to this way, we have come a long way.. Happy Birthday Mrs. On a serious note, Didn’t know then that life will change so much and that too for the better. I’m just grateful to you being in my life and giving it the steadiness and calmness it needed. Love you always @linlaishram"
Taking to the comment section, Lin wrote: "(laughing emojis) Love you more (red heart emojis)"
Check out his post!
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram married in November
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot on 29 November in Imphal, Manipur in Meitei tradition. Their star-studded reception took place on December 11 in Mumbai. It was attended by names like Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia etc.
Workwise, Randeep was recently seen in the thriller film Sergeant. He also played the titular role in the crime thriller web series Inspector Avinash. The actor is currently working on the biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in which he plays the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Apart from acting in it, Randeep is also directing this ambitious project.
Lin, on the other hand, was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller film Jaane Jaan. Based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. It met with mostly positive critical response.
