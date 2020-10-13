Randeep Hooda wraps up Salman Khan, Disha Patani's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai; Drops glimpse of 'new normal'

Randeep Hooda took to social media to announce the wrap up of the shooting of Salman Khan and Disha Patani co-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor also shared photos of how COVID 19 has changed the normalcy on the sets.

It has been a long wait for fans as the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai could not release on EID 2020 due to COVID 19. However, amid the ongoing pandemic, Salman joined Randeep Hooda, and others from the cast to complete the shooting of the film. While Disha wrapped up her portions of the film a few days back, Randeep seems to have finished filming now. To celebrate the wrap, Randeep dropped a few glimpses on social media from the sets of Salman co-starrer and teased fans. Not just this, he even shared with fans the look of the 'new normal' on the sets.

Taking to Instagram, Randeep shared two photos of himself as he called it a wrap on Salman and Disha co-starrer Radhe. In the first photo, the actor can be seen sitting in his van with a black coat hanging behind him. With a smile on his face, Randeep bid adieu to 'dude' and called it a wrap on Salman and Disha co-starrer. In another photo, the actor shared with fans what the new normal on the sets looks like.

In the second photo, Randeep is seen sitting in car with a plastic covering protecting and separating him from the backseat passengers. The actor wrote, "it's a wrap..Good bye dude!Swipe for a glimpse of the new normal #Radhe #ShootingIife #NewNormal."

Take a look at Randeep Hooda's Radhe wrap up post:

Meanwhile, when Salman resumed shooting for the film, he dropped an exciting glimpse on social media and left fans excited. A few days back, Disha wrapped up her portions and shared photos from the sets to celebrate. Fans of Salman have been waiting to see him take on the antagonist played by Randeep in the film. The film also stars Jackie Shroff and is helmed by Prabhudheva. The new release date is yet to be announced.

Credits :Randeep Hooda Instagram

