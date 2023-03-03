Randhir Kapoor and Babita move in together; Here's what Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor think about it

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are two of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. Fans are often interested in knowing about their personal lives. But today, we bring to you news regarding their parents. It was a known fact that Babita and Randhir Kapoor were separated in the mid-80s. Babita had left the RK bungalows with both her daughters and had started living separately in an apartment in Lokhandwala. But the latest news is that both the veteran actors are back to being together and the actress has moved into her husband’s new home.

Babita and Randhir Kapoor move in together

According to reports in ETimes, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor are back to staying together. It is reported that the veteran actress has moved into her husband’s new home in Bandra. It is said that both daughters are very happy about their parent's reunion and that they will be staying together under one roof. It is further said that their reunion had happened 7 months back which has gone totally unreported. Babita had moved in with her husband after he shifted to Bandra home and left his ancestral home in Chembur. As per earlier reports, it is said that Babita was supposed to move in back in 2007 but it did not happen then. The entire family often comes together on several occasions and there is no animosity between the couple so far.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently in London as she was shooting for Hansal Mehta’s upcoming thriller. The film is tentatively titled The Buckingham Murders. The actress wrapped up the film last year. She will also be making her OTT debut with a thriller story yet again and this project will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

