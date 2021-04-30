Randhir Kapoor confirms being shifted to ICU post testing COVID 19 positive to undergo more tests
Randhir Kapoor was hospitalised after being tested positive for COVID 19. He has been shifted to ICU for more COVID-related tests.
Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who has been tested positive for COVID 19, has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for more tests.
Credits :The Times Of India
You may like these
Randhir Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary: Not a single day that I don't think about him & Rajiv
Randhir Kapoor to sell the iconic RK residence in Chembur; Moving nearer to Kareena, Karisma & Babita’s houses
Newswrap April 29: Priyanka Chopra supports India amid Covid; Janhvi & Shraddha Kapoor urge to vaccinate
Randhir Kapoor's five staff members hospitalized; Actor confirms Kareena & Karisma testing Covid 19 negative
Randhir Kapoor gets hospitalised for COVID 19 treatment in Mumbai; Doctor confirms his condition is stable
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue