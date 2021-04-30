  1. Home
Randhir Kapoor confirms being shifted to ICU post testing COVID 19 positive to undergo more tests

Randhir Kapoor was hospitalised after being tested positive for COVID 19. He has been shifted to ICU for more COVID-related tests.
Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who has been tested positive for COVID 19, has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for more tests.  

Credits :The Times Of India

